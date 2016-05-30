HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 2 at 12:55 P.M. EST/1755 GMT
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
May 30 Saint-Care Holding Corp :
* Says it has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, on May 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vAPAed
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.
* Welltower inc. Calls series j preferred stock for redemption