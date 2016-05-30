May 30 Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 2

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5HCXgohg

