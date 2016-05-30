May 30 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 5.34 yuan per share from no less than 10.72 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 219.1 million shares from up to 109.1 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oI78M1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)