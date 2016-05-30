UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit which engaged in magnesium die casting business to invest $18 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Xinchang
* Says new unit to be mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of magnesium alloy automobile parts
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hq3u1k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources