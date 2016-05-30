BRIEF-Arena Bilgisayar 2016 net profit rises to 14.3 million lira
* 2016 net profit of 14.3 million lira ($3.83 million) versus 12.4 million lira year ago
May 30 Hakuten Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 27,980 shares (89.5 percent voting rights) in a Tokyo-based company from an individual, for 526 million yen (including expense)
* Says the target co engaged in business application platform business, video application services business, digital Signage applications business, O2O application business, etc
* Says the transaction planned effective on June 17
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R5vcUW
* Board of directors has formed a special committee to oversee succession process and has initiated a search
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.