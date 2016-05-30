BRIEF-Guosen Securities' prelim 2016 profit down 67.3 pct y/y
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 67.3 percent y/y at 4.6 billion yuan ($668.92 million)
May 30 Central Reinsurance :
* Says will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 14
* Last date before book closure June 15 with book closure period from June 16 to June 20
* Record date June 20
* Payment date July 8
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVK4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, Feb 2 India is likely to within months name advisers for its planned listing of five state-run general insurers to raise as much as $1.6 billion this year, bankers said.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 New global banking rules should not raise capital requirements for lenders and need to ease the regulatory burden on smaller banks, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, arguing that Germany would rather have no deal than a bad one.