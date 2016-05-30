BRIEF-Welltower calls series J preferred stock for redemption
* Welltower inc. Calls series j preferred stock for redemption
May 30 Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVWw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Welltower inc. Calls series j preferred stock for redemption
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results