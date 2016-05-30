(Refiles to change to 'plan' from 'plans' in headline)

May 30 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says it and partners invest 335.9 million yuan ($51.03 million) to set up project company for infrastructure project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22tJEif

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5818 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)