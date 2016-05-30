Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 30 Rakus Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 108,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,088 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 31
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 400 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MG73PR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)