BRIEF-Micron CEO Mark Durcan announces upcoming retirement
* Board of directors has formed a special committee to oversee succession process and has initiated a search
May 30 Perfect World Pictures Co Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to 23.53345 yuan per share from 23.56 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 212.5 million shares from up to 212.2 million shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SfeTbX
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.