CORRECTED-Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
May 30 Beijing Forever Technology :
* Says it will use 3.5 million yuan to set up a subsidiary in Beijing with a Beijing-based data company
* Says the new subsidiary to be engaged in development, generalization, transfer and service of technology
* Says it will hold 70 percent stake in the new subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zWxJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
ANKARA, Feb 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to be making the fight against international terrorism a top priority.