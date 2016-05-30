May 30 Chailease Holdings :

* Says its subsidiary Chailease Finance Co., Ltd. will issue 2016 1st unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$1.65 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of up to 7 years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

