BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 30 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up investment company with its unit with investment of more than 200 million yuan ($30.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OXFVSe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5798 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program