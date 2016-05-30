BRIEF-John Devaney reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Altisource Residential
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
May 30 Sinyi Realty :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$442,287,870 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 16
* Last date before book closure June 17 with book closure period from June 18 to June 22
* Record date June 22
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zWGp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.