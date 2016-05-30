UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Renjie Oldsichuan Catering Management Consult :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share (T$64,959,300 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 16
* Last date before book closure June 17 with book closure period from June 18 to June 22
* Record date June 22
* Payment date July 6
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zWHq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources