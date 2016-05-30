May 30 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on May 31 after it announced share issue plan

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.9 billion yuan ($592.66 million) in share private placement to fund projects, r1 acquisition and boost capital

* Says it plans to acquire stake in Singapore's R1 International Pte Ltd for $65.2 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PbLTV5; bit.ly/1OXMwvX

($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi)