UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on May 31 after it announced share issue plan
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.9 billion yuan ($592.66 million) in share private placement to fund projects, r1 acquisition and boost capital
* Says it plans to acquire stake in Singapore's R1 International Pte Ltd for $65.2 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PbLTV5; bit.ly/1OXMwvX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources