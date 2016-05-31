May 31 Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it will acquire 24.2 percent stake in Jiashan JASDAQ Medical Device Co., Ltd. from its shareholder, for 15 million yuan

* Says it will hold 57.2 percent stake in target company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WEYtV7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)