BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it will acquire 24.2 percent stake in Jiashan JASDAQ Medical Device Co., Ltd. from its shareholder, for 15 million yuan
* Says it will hold 57.2 percent stake in target company after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WEYtV7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock