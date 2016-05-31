May 31 Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Inner Mongolia, with five individuals

* Says the JV will be engaged in medical devices provision business, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says company will hold 45 percent stake (4.5 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a6F67E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)