BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up a new JV in Inner Mongolia, with five individuals
* Says the JV will be engaged in medical devices provision business, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says company will hold 45 percent stake (4.5 million yuan) in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a6F67E
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock