* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 6, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

