May 31 Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.10 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 3

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FHbrFsrN

