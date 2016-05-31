May 31 Zhejiang Hangmin Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Hangzhou, with a Taiwan machinery firm

* Says the JV will be engaged in the manufacturing and sales of equipment, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says company will hold 51 percent stake (5.1 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RExPSl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)