BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Kaken Pharmaceutical and A Korea-based firm Dong-A ST Co Ltd concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis "Clenafin / Jublia" in Korea
* Says according to the agreement, Kaken hereby grant to Dong-A the exclusive right for development and sales of the Product in Korea
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TTVUJU
Further company coverage:[4521.T ] (Beijing Headline News)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock