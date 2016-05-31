May 31 Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says Kaken Pharmaceutical and A Korea-based firm Dong-A ST Co Ltd concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis "Clenafin / Jublia" in Korea

* Says according to the agreement, Kaken hereby grant to Dong-A the exclusive right for development and sales of the Product in Korea

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TTVUJU

