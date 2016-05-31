BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 MEK ICS CO., Ltd:
* Says it signed contract with Arad Hiva Teb, to supply artificial respirator
* Contract amount of 1.73 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5f97007y
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock