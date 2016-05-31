May 31 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 3

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Junr 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FG0VS8HZ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)