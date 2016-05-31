May 31 ZHEJIANG HUAHAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 3 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fwya1THL

