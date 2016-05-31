BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 ZHEJIANG HUAHAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 3 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fwya1THL
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock