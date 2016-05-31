BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
May 31 Polylite Taiwan :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$93,271,020 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 5
* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Record date July 11
* Payment date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zY22
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock