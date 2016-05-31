BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
May 31 Shenghua Entertainment Communication :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$38,250,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 28
* Last date before book closure June 29 with book closure period from June 30 to July 4
* Record date July 4
* Payment date Aug. 2
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zY3m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
PARIS, Feb 2 A video showing a reporter being grabbed by security men and hustled away after asking a question of National Front leader Marine Le Pen circulated on the Internet on Thursday amid confusion over the circumstances of the incident.
ANKARA, Feb 2 Iran said on Thursday the U.S. National Security Advisor's (NSA) comments on the recent ballistic missile test were "repetitive, baseless and provocative", state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.