May 31 Foxsemicon Integrated Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$272,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 15

* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21

* Record date June 21

* Payment date July 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zYFr

