BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
May 31 Shenghua Entertainment Communication :
* Says it to buy 9.6 percent stake in an entertainment media company at T$12.5 million
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zYHJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
PARIS, Feb 2 A video showing a reporter being grabbed by security men and hustled away after asking a question of National Front leader Marine Le Pen circulated on the Internet on Thursday amid confusion over the circumstances of the incident.
ANKARA, Feb 2 Iran said on Thursday the U.S. National Security Advisor's (NSA) comments on the recent ballistic missile test were "repetitive, baseless and provocative", state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.