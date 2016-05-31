BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Rossmax International :
* Says it received patent for checkout equipment and detection method of arrhythmia in Taiwan
* Says the patent period from May 21, 2016 to Nov. 11, 2034
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zYJr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately