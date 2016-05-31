UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :
* Says its wholly owned Hawaii-based unit Best Resort LLC engaged in real estate related business in US, to invest about $28.6 million into BT KALAKAUA, LLC, a Hawaii-based firm engaged in acquisition and maintenance of properties in US, on May 31
* Says Best Resort LLC to hold a 70 percent stake in BT KALAKAUA, LLC after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZyNYZv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources