BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
May 31 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund :
* Says it to sign a commitment line contract worth 40 billion yen on June 8
* Says the commitment period from June 15, 2016 to June 14, 2017
* Proceeds to be used to acquire assets and repay loans
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zYTS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage: