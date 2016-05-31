UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 Himiko Co Ltd :
* Says it will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)effective June 16, as a result of the takeover bid by a Japan-based on company
* Says it will also stop trading on TSE JASDAQ Standard market after delisting
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xtyRQq
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources