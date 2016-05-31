BRIEF-Nordnet to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
May 31 Mitsui Fudosan and T&C Medical Science :
* Says Mitsui Fudosan filed a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science
* Says Mitsui Fudosan requests for unpaid rent of 78,309,637 yen and transfer of the leasehold building
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zYVy
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Nordnet AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage: