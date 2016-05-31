BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a pharmaceutical subsidiary in Taizhou
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: