May 31 Youji Corp :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 280,000 shares of its stock at the price of 965 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 1

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 4,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8FMvy3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)