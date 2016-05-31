May 31 Yoshicon :

* Says it repurchased 79,200 shares at 93,439,900 yen in total from May 1 to May 30

* Says it completed share repurchase plan of 200,000 shares (2.7 percent stake) disclosed on July 31, 2015

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2aap

