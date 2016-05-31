May 31 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical :

* Says it signed a sales contract of hydroxypropyl starch capsules with Syn Pharmatech at $861,600

* Says its sub-subsidiary signed a sales contract of soft capsule modified starch with Syn Pharmatech at $3,996,000

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2ab7

