BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Kang Stem Biotech Co., LTD:
* Says it received a patent on May 31, for Method for robust expansion of umbilical cord blood derived-pluripotent stem cell expressing ZNF281
* Patent number of 10-2014-0044487
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x3pBy9Ck
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately