May 31 Compucase Enterprise :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$206,571,252 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 19

* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25

* Record date July 25

* Payment date Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2ajK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)