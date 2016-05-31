BRIEF-Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 31 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals,Inc. :
* Says it will issue the 11th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 11 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date of June 7, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,110 won per share, and a conversion period from June 7, 2017 to May 7, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Kab5kq
Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss