May 31 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals,Inc. :

* Says it will issue the 12th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 12 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of June 14, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,110 won per share, and a conversion period from June 14, 2017 to May 14, 2019

