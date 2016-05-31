BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals,Inc. :
* Says it will issue the 12th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 12 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date of June 14, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,110 won per share, and a conversion period from June 14, 2017 to May 14, 2019
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately