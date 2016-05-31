BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Gemini Investment Corporation:
* Says it will raise 694.7 million won via private placement
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xgc5eUhS
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Tarveda therapeutics raises $30 million in series d financing to advance pentarin miniaturized drug conjugates