May 31 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 3, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p8nDef

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)