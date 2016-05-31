May 31 Poya International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$8.8 per share (T$838,441,014 in total) for 2015

* Says will pay stock dividend of T$9,527,730 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13

* Record date July 13

* Payment date Aug. 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2azh

