May 31 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.09 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 6, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

