Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 31 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 8.22 yuan per share from no less than 8.25 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to about 366.1 million shares from up to 364.7 million shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NumKNM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)