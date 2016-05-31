BRIEF-Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 31 Apex Biotechnology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.25 per share (T$223,396,544 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 30
* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6
* Record date July 6
Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss