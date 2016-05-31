BRIEF-Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 31 Genovate Biotechnology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$50,403,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 6
* Last date before book closure July 7 with book closure period from July 8 to July 12
* Record date July 12
* Payment date Aug. 5
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)