BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
May 31 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China
* Says unit ICBC (Asia) plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to set up financial holding company
* Says chairman Jiang Jianqing resigns as he has reached retirement age
* Says Yi Huiman is elected as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1TTKFg6 ; bit.ly/1WWdvzR ; bit.ly/1sIrMnd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage: